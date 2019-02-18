The Lenovo Chromebook C330 11.6-inch 2-in-1 convertible laptop is down to $219.99 on Amazon. The Chromebook more regularly sells for around $250 and was as high as $300 in December. Today's drop to $220 is the second best price we've ever seen, with only Black Friday's deals beating it. The deal is so good it's actually less than the price of the 32GB version despite having twice the storage.

The C330 has a 2.1 GHz MediaTek MT8173C processor, 4GB DDR3 RAM, 64GB internal flash storage, and a 10-hour battery life. Flip the Chromebook 360 degrees and go from a full blown laptop to a mobile tablet using the 11.6-inch touchscreen. The whole machine is super fast, with quick load times and enough memory for multi-tasking. You'll also get an additional 100GB of Google Drive cloud storage. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, an SD card reader, and USB 3.0.

The machine doesn't have a whole lot of storage built in, so expand that in a big way with some high-capacity SD cards.

See on Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.