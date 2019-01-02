The Aukey USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 18W wall charger is down to $11.99 with code AUKEY1PD on Amazon. This charger normally sells for around $20 and only drops with coupon codes like these, and we haven't seen one in a few weeks now.

Need some other options? Aukey has you covered. Upgrade to a 27W Power Delivery 3.0 USB-C wall charger for $14.95 with code AUKEY2PD. It's down from a street price around $22.

Or go with the two-port wall charger with one USB-A port and one 46W Power Delivery 3.0 USB-C port for $23.79 with code AUKEY3PD. This wall charger normally sells for around $35.

With Power Delivery 3.0, you can fast charge your Android or iPhone. The larger Power Delivery options above would be enough to power a laptop, too. These use the most recent generation of Power Delivery but remain backwards compatible with previous gen technology. The plug folds up so you can travel with it, and it has built-in safeguards. All Aukey products come with a two-year warranty. The 18W charger has 4.2 stars based on 27 reviews.

