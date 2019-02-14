B&H is offering the JarvMobile 10000mAh Wireless Charging Power Bank for just $21.95 as part of its DealZone promotion. You'd usually pay in the region of $40 for this dual-USB battery pack with integrated Qi charger at Amazon, so you're saving almost half in this sale. The price is only good until the end of the day, so don't miss it. Shipping is free.

The portable charger has enough capacity to charge most smartphones up to 5 times over. It has two USB-A ports for hooking up your charging cables and also has a wireless charting pad built-in to the surface of the charger for powering up your Qi-enabled smartphone. The Qi charger is 5W and has a rubberized ring around it to stop your phone from sliding around. There's also an LED display that lets you know the remaining battery level of the power bank and there are USB-C and Micro-USB inputs for charging it back up. The deal also applies to the white version.

See at B&H

