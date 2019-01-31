The Instant Pot Duo Plus 60 6-quart 9-in-1 programmable pressure cooker is down to $79.99 on Amazon today only. This deal brings it back down to within a few cents of its Black Friday price. It's even cheaper than the smaller version right now. This model adds several functions that most Instant Pots don't have.

The Duo Plus is meant to take the place of up to nine different kitchen appliances: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, sauté, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. It's large enough to feed a group of four to six people, which makes it great for families and group picnics and office potlucks. It has more than a dozen preset programs, easy-to-use controls, and it's highly energy efficient. It will keep food warm when finished cooking and comes with temperature settings for uses like the slow cooker.

Users give it 4.5 stars based on over 4,200 reviews.

Stuck on what to do with your powerful new cooker? Check out this inexpensive Instant Pot cookbook. You might want to get a clear glass lid so you can see what's going on, too.

See on Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.