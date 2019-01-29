The Minger 16.4-foot 300 LED dimmable light strip is down to $8.37 with code AWBGTOX8 on Amazon. Without the code, the light strip regularly sells for around $16 and is currently available for $15. The code brings it down to one of the lowest we have ever seen.

You can also get this 16.4-foot waterproof Wi-Fi app-controlled light strip kit for $15.94 with code 66CGA3A8 and the 5% off on-page coupon. That's down from a street price around $28. This strip can be controlled through Alexa and syncs to your music.

Light strips like this work great for the odd places you might need light like a vanity mirror, dressing table, underneath cabinets, in the kitchen, on your workbench, and more. Be creative! The unique design allows you to easily adjust the brightness using the included switch dimmer. The 300 LEDs are very bright but use very little voltage, so they don't overheat and remain touchable. The strip is easy to install with strong adhesive that's safe and simple to use. You can cut the strip between every three LEDs to make it fit the exact size you need. Users give it 4.3 stars based on 154 reviews.

