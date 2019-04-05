Most of the streaming TV services available these days are fantastic offerings, but some viewers are still missing a few of their favorite shows and events by cutting the cord and switching directly to streaming. With an antenna however, you can access a variety of channels such as ABC, Fox, NBC and more for free as long as they're within range. Antennas are extremely affordable too, especially when you can find one on sale like this Insignia Multidirectional HDTV Antenna that's down to $16.99 via Best Buy's official eBay store. You can find the deal on their main site as well, though their eBay store offers free shipping on this item while you'd have to spend over $35 to earn free shipping on their main site. Today's deal saves you $8 off its regular price of $25 there.

This 40-mile multidirectional antenna supports 720p and 1080i resolutions and is capable of receiving both VHF and UHF signals. You'll be able to see which channels it should receive at your house by using this helpful DTV Reception map. It's compatible with most HDTVs that have a coaxial input and wall-mountable, comes with a stand, and can be laid down flat for a variety of setup options.

