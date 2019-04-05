The HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset is down to $99.99 through Best Buy's official eBay store front. You can also find it on Best Buy's main site as part of an ongoing flash sale on PC headsets . The same version goes for around $126 on Amazon , and it has never been lower than today's deal there. Some retailers sell it for as much as $160, like GameStop .

This is a great stereo headset with some powerful drivers and comfortable ear cups for long gaming sessions. The drop to $100 is about as low as it ever goes, and it hasn't dropped this low in a while.

These headphones have 50mm drivers, which produce powerful, high-quality audio. The ear cups have LED lighting, media controls for access to power and volume, and rotate up to 90 degrees for a better fit. They also use memory foam for extended comfort and an adjustable steel slider that will last a long time. The microphone is detachable and has noise-cancellation built in. The wireless signal has a range of up to 65 feet and lasts for 30 hours on a single battery charge. They are compatible wirelessly with PC and PlayStation 4. You can also just go for a wired connection with any device that supports 3.5mm audio. Users give it 4.1 stars based on 422 reviews.

