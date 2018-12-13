Woot has refurbished Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones on sale with prices starting at $389.99. There are both 64GB and 128GB options for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL right now, and most are available in the three different color schemes. Odds are as the day progresses, this will change and fewer colors will be available. The 64GB Pixel 2 is $390, and the 64GB Pixel 2 XL the same price. If you want to step up to 128GB of storage, the prices jump to $450 and $430 respectively.

The phones are unlocked for Verizon and GSM networks, which includes AT&T and T-Mobile. It specifically doesn't say Sprint so you might not want to risk that. They come with a 90-day warranty from Woot. The Pixel 2 has a 1080p 441ppi AMOLED display, unlimited Cloud storage, a 12.2MP f/1.8 rear camera, 8MP front camera, and the ability to record 1080p video at 120fps. This is an Android phone through-and-through and can even bring up Google Assistant just by squeezing it.

Read our review of the Pixel 2 if you want to know more about it. You can avoid the mandatory $5 flat rate shipping are an Amazon Prime member.

See at Woot

