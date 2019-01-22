If you have yet to start using smart bulbs in your home, now's a great time to dive in. Best Buy is offering this Smart Light Starter Kit featuring a GE smart bulb and the Google Home Mini for just $35. Considering the speaker itself regularly sells for $49 (and is currently on sale for $30), it's easy to see the value here. However, this deal gets even better as Best Buy is also including a free two-pack of GE smart bulbs, normally priced at $25. That means you'll score three smart bulbs and a smart speaker to control them all for only $35 total. Shipping is free, and you should see the two-pack added automatically to your cart during checkout while this promotion is live.

This Smart Light Starter Kit is extremely easy to set up and use; simply plug in the Google Home Mini first, then screw in one of the GE A19 smart bulbs. From there, you'll be able to download the Google Home app on your phone and start controlling the lights via the app. You'll be able to ask the Google Assistant to turn them off for you, too. Dim the lights from your couch, or turn them off from the comfort of your bed at night.

See at Best Buy