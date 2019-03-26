The black with slate Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS smartwatch is down to $199.99 on Amazon. The black and silver version is down to around $210, but the other versions, like white and rose gold , are still selling for around $260 or more.

The black and slate watch was selling for around $300 until late last year and has been selling for closer to $240 since. The Vivoactive 3 didn't even drop this low during Garmin's Valentine's Day sale.

The Vivoactive 3 tells the time, but it does so much more than that. Use Garmin Pay for an easy way to pay for your purchases, including adding supported cards from your bank. Personalize it with thousands of free faces, apps, and more. Track up to 14 days of activity with seven timed activities. It comes with more than 15 pre-loaded GPS and indoor sport apps.

Pair the smartwatch with your smartphone to get advanced features like smart notifications, automatic uploads through Garmin Connect, and more. The battery life lasts up to seven days or as much as 13 hours in GPS mode, and it's compatible with both iOS and Android.

