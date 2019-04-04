The Alpine White DJI Mavic Pro quadcopter with special combo is down to $779 at B&H. This is discounted as part of B&H's daily DealZone and regularly costs $899 there when not on sale.

With this bundle, you're getting the DJI Mavic Pro with $200 worth of extras for only $20 more than the quadcopter alone. The deal is only available for today.

This combo comes with a ton of extras. The standard quadcopter with no extras and no fancy color is around $759 regularly, but in this case you're getting $200 worth of extras for just $20 more. It includes a remote control, three batteries (for hot swapping so you don't lose much in-air time), and five extra propellers (compared to three in the standard version).

The drone also comes with a gimbal clamp, charger, 16GB micro SD card, and all the cords and cables you'll need.

The newest DJI Mavic 2 Pro quadcopter is out these days, but it is nearly twice the price on Amazon. The DJI Mavic Pro original is still a great drone, especially for the price. It's super lightweight, at only 1.6 pounds, and can be folded down for extreme portability. You can stick it in your backpack and take it anywhere. When it's ready to fly, just unfold it and it's good to go.

It has a four mile operating range, which means you can fly it farther than you can see it. It flies up to 40 miles per hour. The battery is good for 27 minutes, and this bundle comes with two extra so you can fly for a long time in one setting. The camera can capture 4K and 1080p resolution shots while using stabilization features to keep the pictures clear. There's a smartphone app that syncs with the camera for photography and first-person piloting.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.