The standard edition of the video game Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is down to $29.99 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 via Amazon. It's a $60 game which has only dropped this low a couple of times in the past. Today's deal even beats the offers we saw for it during Black Friday.

This is the newest Call of Duty game, which just released last October. It has been met with a lot of praise for the variety in its multiplayer, including the new Battle Royale mode Blackout. Read more about it in Windows Central's review. It currently has a score of 85 at Metacritic, but Call of Duty is one of those games where it really doesn't matter what critics have to say. If you love this sort of shooter, then go for it. It's going to be a big game for a long time.

