All the different configurations of the Blink XT home security system are down in price today. All you need to do is decide how many cameras you want with your system and then enjoy a 20% saving.

For example, the 1-camera system is down to $103.99. That's a decent chunk off its regular $130 price. The 2-camera system is down to $183.99, which is $46 off its regular price, and the 3-camera system is down to $255.99 from $320. You can upgrade to the 5-camera system for just $399.99 and save $100.

The Blink XT camera can be used indoor or outdoor because it's weather resistant. It's a modular system that can be expanded with up to 10 cameras as you want them. If you're already invested in the Blink system, you're not left out of this deal either. Individual add-on cameras are also 20% off at just $95.99 each. That's a savings of $24.

You can set up your Blink system and control it easily with an iOS or Android smartphone, and you can add voice control with any Alexa-enabled device like the Echo Dot. The built-in motion sensor can send an alert to your smartphone when it's triggered and record the event in the cloud. The included AA Lithium batteries should power it wirelessly for up to two years. The free cloud storage requires at least iOS 9.3 or Android 4.4.

