The Bestek 200W car power inverter with 2 AC outlets and 2 USB ports is down to $17.99 with code MQUOOBYZ on Amazon. Without the code, this inverter sells for $28 and spikes as high as $50 on occasion. The drop to $18 is the lowest we've ever seen.

The Bestek power inverter provides 200 watts of continuous DC to AC power and 400 watts peak power using your car's cigarette lighter socket. Unlike 90% of the stuff we see around here, Bestek actually gives you back the cigarette lighter in addition to two USB ports and two AC outlets. The two foot power cord gives you some maneuverability in where you put it, too. It has a built-in automatic shutdown that keeps everything protected from any potential damage it detects from overvoltage, overload, overheating, and more. It also comes with an 18-month warranty.

