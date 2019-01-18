Having a dash cam in your vehicle can be extremely helpful in the event of an accident, and these days it doesn't cost much to protect yourself. Aukey's 1080p Dash Cam is one inexpensive option that becomes even more affordable when you clip the coupon on its product page at Amazon, which lets you order it for just $33.99. While this camera was only released a few months ago, it normally sells for $60 and only just dropped to its current price of $40 earlier this week.

Aukey's DRA1 Dash Cam captures 1080p video with a 140-degree field of view and optional in-car audio. It's suitable for nighttime use too, and includes a 2.7-inch LCD display that lets you view footage directly on the camera itself. Its Emergency Recording feature ensures the camera begins recording during unexpected incidents and protects the recordings, even if you're not in the car at the time, though you'll want to make sure you have a microSD card around to save footage. It's capable of operating in extreme temperatures too and can be mounted easily to your windshield with the included suction mount or double-sided 3M pads.

Aukey includes a two-year warranty with this purchase. One wise way to finish up your order at Amazon is with this discounted bottle of New Car Smell Air Freshener and Odor Eliminator by Chemical Guys.

