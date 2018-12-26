As computers get thinner and thinner these days, they've begun leaving out tech that we've become accustomed to in the past in order to save space. If you're one of the many who still has use for an external CD/DVD Writer but don't have one equipped on your computer, B&H has a stellar deal today you should take advantage of. The Asus ZenDrive U9M External DVD Writer drops to just $17.99 there when you clip its on-page coupon to save 55% off its regular price of $40. That's the best deal we've ever seen for this drive which regularly sells for around $36 on average at Amazon.

This ultra-slim DVD writer is just 13mm thick and offers support for both PC and Mac. It comes with USB 2.0 and Type-C cables so that you can easily connect it to a computer that supports either option. The Nero BackItUp function is also included which can come in handy for your Android devices, along with DISC Encryption II which gives you password controls and hidden-file functionality. With read and write speeds of 8X and 24X respectively, you'll be able to play or create discs efficiently.

Nearly 200 customers at Amazon left a review for this drive, resulting in a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

See at B&H Photo

