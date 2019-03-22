A number of ARRIS modems are discounted at Amazon today as part of its daily deals. Prices start at just $80 which won't take you long to make back with savings on your monthly rental fees.

The deals include the ARRIS SURFboard SB6190. At $79.99, it's $20 off its usual price and down to a new low. It's approved for use with Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum, Cox, Mediacom, Suddenlink and most other U.S. cable internet providers. The DOCSIS 3.0 modem is capable of download speeds up to 1.4 Gbps so you don't have to worry about slowing down your connection. The SURFboard SBG7400AC2 and SURFboard SB8200 are also down to all-time low prices in this sale with 40% and 31% off their retail value, respectively.

Check out the whole promotion to make sure you grab the right modem for your needs at a discount while you can.

