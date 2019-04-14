The APC 900VA Back-UPS battery backup and surge protector is down to $69.99 through Best Buy's eBay store and the main site . It normally sells as much as $100 at other retailers like B&H .

Save so much hassle at some point in the future when this device protects your gear from a power surge you never saw coming.

An uninterruptible power supply guarantees protection from power surges or lightning strikes. APC is so sure it'll keep your equipment safe there's a lifetime equipment protection policy where APC will replace properly connected equipment that is damaged by a power surge.

The UPS also acts as a backup battery in case the power completely goes out. How long the battery lasts depends on how much stuff you've got plugged in, but it is powerful enough that even if your most powerful electronics are plugged in, like a desktop computer, you should get at least enough time to save everything you're working on and shut down safely. If you aren't drawing too much power, the battery could last much longer.

This device has nine outlets with surge protection, with six of them connected to the battery backup. It also has an automatic self-test to determine when the battery might be failing and will let you know with notifications when that's going to happen. Nothing worse than a battery backup that fails when you need it most, but luckily the battery is easy to replace. The system uses audible alarms to let you know when there's a change in power or when a component might be failing.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.