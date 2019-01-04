Right now on Woot you can get the Amazon Fire TV 4K streaming media player along with the 1st-gen Alexa voice remote for $34.99. Despite being discontinued since 2017, Woot promises these are in brand new condition. The only ones available on Amazon are refurbished and still $60. You can also get free shipping if you use your Amazon Prime membership.

Amazon discontinued this player in favor of doubling down on the Fire TV Stick, which is $50 right now incidentally, but that shouldn't really matter much because 4K is 4K. That hasn't changed. The Fire TV lets you get rid of the cable company and monthly cable bill by giving you access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes via Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services. It also lets you visit websites like Facebook and Reddit. The included remote, which is not the updated version included with the Fire TV Stick above, can be controlled with your voice and the best part is these devices can be plugged into any TV that has an HDMI port. Just connect it to your home Wi-Fi network and you're ready to start streaming.

