The Alienware AW2518HF 24.5-inch 240 Hz LED FreeSync monitor is down to $275.97 with code SAVE17 at Dell. This is the best price we've seen in a while, including deals earlier this year at Best Buy when it only dropped as low as $280. The monitor is $332.49 without the code, and that's also the price you'll find on Amazon. It's actually going as high as $500 at Best Buy.

The Alienware 25 uses a TN panel because these offer the fastest response times. They sacrifice the viewing angles of an IPS panel and the contrast ratio of VA, but if what you're interested in is competitive gaming, this is the way to go. It has a response time under 1ms and refresh rate of 240Hz. It also has AMD's FreeSync technology, although it is a bit disappointing the pixel resolution is only 1080p. This would be the perfect monitor in 4K.

We used to compare this monitor to its G-Sync counterpart by pointing out how much cheaper it is. Well, that's still true, only now the G-Sync version is irrelevant. The FreeSync tech in this monitor will work with G-Sync if you have a Nvidia GeForce 10 or 20 series graphics card. No reason to be looking at the G-Sync version at all anymore.

