The Wali universal table top TV stand for 22-65 inch LCD TVs is down to $9 with code OIH7BUFC. This table top stand normally sells for around $20 and doesn't drop directly from that price except through codes like this.

This TV stand might not be for everyone, but it's definitely for some very specific people. For example, if you bought a nice TV but it came with a really flimsy stand. I know we have a TV resting very precariously on a plastic stand that is sure to give out at any time. Or maybe you removed the stand from your TV to wall mount it and now you've lost the base? Whatever the reason, if you need to add some support to your TV, this is how you do it. It also looks nice from the viewing side, too.

The Wali TV stand will fit most LCD flat screen TVs between 22 and 65 inches. It uses VESA mounting and will fit configurations between 75 x 75mm and 800 x 400mm. It supports weight up to 110 pounds as well. There are two level heights with adjustable mounting holes for the best flexibility for your screen, and the 3mm of soft padding on the bottom will protect whatever surface you place it on. The whole thing takes ten minutes to install and comes with ten years of protection. Users give it 4.5 stars based on 2,034 reviews.

