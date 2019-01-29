The BlitzWolf smart 36-inch 60W Bluetooth sound bar is down to $69.99 on Amazon thanks to a 25% off promotion and another coupon on the product page that takes an additional $5 off. Use both for maximum savings. This sound bar normally sells for around $100 and has not dropped from that price directly.

It's a 2.0-channel sound bar that can automatically turn on and off with your TV. It has six input modes including Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack, HDMI, coaxial, optical, and USB. The different audio modes include News, Sports, Music, and Movie so you can highlight the right sounds at the right time. It comes with an 18-month warranty and users give it 4.3 stars based on 123 reviews.

