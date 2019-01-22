The HooToo 6-in-1 USB-C hub is down to $29.99 on Amazon with code RJ4MDUAF. Without the code, it normally sells for $49.99 and this is the first time we have ever seen it go this low. The code works for all three color options — gray, silver, or rose gold — so you grab one to match your computer, or just pick your favorite.

This hub turns one USB-C port on your laptop into six potential ports including a USB-C PD charging port, HDMI port, SD card reader and three USB 3.0 ports. The HDMI connector allows you to stream 4K video from your laptop to another system like a projector. The 100W power pass-through means you can still use the hub to charge even while using it for other things. Users give it 4.4 stars based on over 800 reviews.

If you want to add gigabit Ethernet functionality, check out HooToo's 7-in-1 USB-C hub which currently has 20% off at Amazon taking it to a new low price, too.

