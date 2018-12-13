Sugru's 8-pack of black and white moldable glue is currently down to as low as $14.99, the same price it briefly dropped to for Black Friday. This pack normally sells for around $20 and has never gone more than a buck lower than this deal.

This isn't the only version on sale, either. Grab an eight-pack with natural earthy colors for $1 more or more classic colors for the same price.

Sugru is a self-setting rubber which can form to the shape of your choosing to repair, modify or add onto another object. When you first remove Sugru from its package, it has the consistency of Play-Doh allowing you to mold it into whatever you wish. After 30 minutes of being out of the package and up to around 24 hours afterward, the Sugru will harden and stay in the shape you formed permanently.

Many people use Sugru to accomplish simple tasks such as covering up exposed wiring of cables or re-attaching tiny pieces to broken household items, but really there are countless ways to use this product if you put your mind to the task. The restrictions of this product are slim, and Sugru will even stay firm in wet places like your shower and laundry machine making it applicable in every room of your house.

Read our article about all the things you can do with Sugru.

