It's one of the oldest questions in smartphones.
Phone screens have gotten larger, and at the same time quickly lost all protection from the bumps and scrapes of daily life. The Galaxy S8 is probably the best example of just how vulnerable a piece of glass can be — with curved edges and no real bezels to protect.
Sure there's Gorilla Glass 5 on front, which is supposed to provide some scratch protection, but that doesn't mean this ongoing debate about whether or not to use a screen protector has been put to rest. Forum user flyingkytez posted his frustration with seeing small scratches develop on his GS8 as a warning to consider a screen protector. Not everyone agrees, though!
naturalguy06-05-2017 06:09 AM“
Mine is in and out of my pocket a lot during the day, I am pretty rough on my phones, I don't use a screen protector and have no scratchesReply
This is obviously dependent on how you're using your phone. What's "normal" use to some may not be the same for others. If you'r eon the road, pulling your phone in and out of your pocket or tossing it on tables, it's far more likely to get these tiny scratches over time. You won't notice them as they accumulate, but once they hit a critical mass you'll see them.
ThrottleJohnny05-31-2017 04:50 PM“
I'm okay with fine scratches. I will be keeping this phone 5 more months max.Reply
Then others are more pragmatic. They know no matter what they do they're bound to pick up some scratches on the curved screen of a phone like the Galaxy S8, but they understand that's part of the deal. If you don't plan to hold onto a phone for that long anyway, why baby it or compromise screen quality with a plastic protector.
Where do you land on this discussion? Is a screen protector worth the hassle to avoid small scratches, or do you just deal with it in order to use the phone as it came out of the box?
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
Main
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ review!
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs
- Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S8’s cameras
- Get to know Samsung Bixby
- Join our Galaxy S8 forums
About
The Galaxy S8, and its larger sibling the S8+, are Samsung's top-end devices for 2017 meant to appeal to the general consumer and power user alike. The two phones are only differentiated by screen and battery size: 5.8 inches and 3000mAh, and 6.2 inches and 3500mAh.
The displays have a new 18.5:9 aspect ratio with a QHD+ resolution, meaning they're extra tall and narrow. Samsung moved to on-screen buttons and reduced bezel size dramatically in order to fit as much screen into the body as possible. That moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phones, where it sits somewhat-awkwardly next to the camera lens. Iris scanning makes its return in a new-and-improved version from the Note 7.
Though the batteries haven't increased in size from the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, the hope is that the improved efficiency of the new 10 nm processor inside will provide some help. The processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Waterproofing and wireless charging are still here as well, plus a new USB-C port on the bottom. The rear camera is unchanged in terms of its 12MP sensor and f/1.7 lens, but has improved processing thanks to a new ISP and software.
Specs
|Width
|Height
|Thickness
|5.86 in
148.9 mm
|2.68 in
68.1 mm
|0.31 in
8 mm
|5.47 oz
155g grams
- Display:
- 5.8-inch AMOLED display
- 2960x1440 resolution
- 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Dual-curve infinity display
- Cameras:
- 12MP ƒ/1.7 rear camera
- Dual-pixel phase detection autofocus
- 1.4-micron pixels
- 8MP ƒ/1.7 front camera
- Battery:
- 3000 mAh battery
- Non-removable
- USB-C fast Charging
- Qi + PMA wireless charging
- Chips:
- Snapdragon 835 processor
- Samsung Exynos 8896 processor
(varies by region)
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- GS8+
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- 6.2-inch AMOLED display
- 3500mAh battery
- 6.28 in x 2.89 in x 0.32 in
159.5mm x 73.4mm x 8.1mm
- 6.10 oz / 73g
Reader comments
To those who think you don't need a screen protector on the Galaxy S8
I've never used a screen protector on a phone and so far never had an issue. In my opinion you can always feel a difference, no matter how expensive the protectors are. They have an impact on the responsiveness and feeling of the screen which is a big downside.
Totally agree with anything other then Tempered Glass protectors. The problem is there are no good options for tempered glass on a curved screen. My S7E didn't have a protector and my s8+ currently doesn't and won't. If i could get a good curved screen protector made from Tempered glass i might reconsider. I just don't see it happening with the way those have gone over the last few years.
*than
Agreed, even on my Oneplus 3 whose edges are cured to a much lesser degree finding a good screen protector seems impossible...
And you can forget about using one with a case :/
If it was needed it would come with it. If you like to keep your screen in good condition for the person you sell the phone to then it is a good thing to have. I like using the real screen for myself though so I don't use one. I don't care about whether the screen has minor scratches for the next person who gets it.
There are companies who ship their phones with a protector preinstalled.
I hate screen protectors. I have never scratched a phone screen, but I'm a little worried about the conflicting reports on how easily Gorilla Glass 5 scratches.
+1
Honestly because of the curve screen it's so hard to find a good tempered glass that would fit that along with a case you can only have one or the other. So i invested in sturdy case UAG along with liquid nano that protects it from scratches not so sure about the drop damage so i'm hoping the case will protect that part.
This is why curved screens are stupid. Tempered glass screen protectors are great, but phones like this or the Pixel are terrible for them.
If that is the reason that curved glass is stupid, it's an easy choice for me to ditch the protector. I hope phone manufacturers never compromise new innovations so that accessory companies can catch up. This isn't why curved screens are stupid, it's why tempered glass manufacturers are dropping the ball.
Cured edge screens are stupid because they are pointless... there is no real value in a curved screen and they only introduce more problems than they solve.
It's all opinion, but a curved screen is hardly a useful innovation. The curve serves no function and just introduces more potential for damage.
Curved screens are win-win for the phone manufacture and insurance companies only.
Lol the Pixel doesn't have a curved screen. I had a tempered glass screen protector on mine with no problems.
The edges are slightly curved on the pixel, that's why the tempered glass protectors are smaller than the display, width-wise.
I had one on for about a month. I just ended up taking it off because there is a halo of lint and dust around the edges of it. The tempered glass was also not great for this curved screen, I had trouble getting my notification bar down on some parts of the screen. Just not worth it....
Ive been on 3 screen protectors so far with my S8. The quality of the protectors have been terrible. I took one off and ordered a new one and while waiting, ive gotten several scratches on my screen. Dont know where they came from since i keep change and keys in another pocket allowing my phone to be the only thing in my other pocket. Kinda upsetting.
If you wear jeans all the time then this might happen. My S8+ too has minor scratches only visible in extreme light. The pockets of the jeans create static friction with the glass of the phone when you pull it in or out or move around it rubs against your jeans pocket. So the tiny scratches.
But these wont leave a bubble when you apply a screen protector unless its a deep scratch.
Ive just ordered a case friendly tempered glass from ebay around 15$ waiting to see how well it works with the Spigen case on my S8+
We tried all the different brands glass at my store and none seem to work good for the S8 like no lie about 6 different.
We finally got a cheap china no name tempered glass from a new vendor that fits perfect no dust and its case friendly.
Wish it had a name/brand so I can recommend to everyone, but all it said its made in china and has a picture of a gold S7 lol.
"To those who think you don't need a screen protector on the Galaxy S8".. what? Go read the forums?
With a title like that... I'm expecting you to make a case for why I need one. Terrible clickbait.
Yeah. I fell for it too. And I'm not about to go read the forums. :P
I stopped using protectors with the V20 and S8. All of the protectors I've purchased for the S8 are complete crap.
I use a spigen neoflex front and rear wet application screen protector and it actually improves the handset for me as it adds a slight tackyness to the phone which makes it less slippery. Doesn't offer any impact protection but seems to resist scratches better than the actual glass underneath. My brother is pretty careful on his s8 but the screen is a mess of micro scratches from taking it in and out his pocket.
People need to understand that Gorila Glass 5 is more about preventing cracks / shattering than it is about preventing scratches. Because of the coating on GG5, it will actually pick up scratches easier than prior GG versions.
Anyone looking for a tempered screen protector look up whitestone dome. Best one for the galaxy s8 and s8+ . A little more expensive but worth it. The adhesive is applied throughout the tempered glass. So no halo effect or dust getting underneath.
I use an invisible shield tempered glass protector on my S8 and all the things that people are whining about either don't occur or bother me. I can swipe down my notification with no problem, my tech 21 Evo check case does not interfere with the protector, I do have slight dust around the edges but I can wipe that off whenever. I'm not walking around with a $750 phone butt naked that's covered in glass. I'm too active for that. No dust or lint under my screen either. That's easily avoidable by not putting your phone in your pocket for 12-24 hours after applying your protector
These curved screen/ glass-backed eggs are the results of all the years of whining about "low-quality plastic" phones in certain quarters.
Well enjoy paying for glass repairs or insurance deductibles.....suckers.
Exactly. Or those people that complain about phone A being 1 mm thicker than phone B, which leads to phone A's manufacturer sealing batteries in, removing the headphone jack, etc.
I use a Spidgen case with a GPEL tempered glass screen protector and have no problems. The case doesn't rub the screen protector, the screen protector seems to stay on there pretty tightly, and the screen responsiveness is just fine.
The curved screen are the problem. Even the iPhone's curved screen leaves screen protectors sitting on it like another layer of cake. The GS8 is no exceptions. However, the difference between the two phones is that the curves on the iPhone are "off-screen" while the GS8's curves are part of the display you view and manipulate. This makes the gaps unsightly as they collect dust and debris, and it makes for awful usability if you use the Edge panels (the edge panels are often partially if not fully uncovered, which affects how well you can activate them - never mind anything on your fingers rubbing off and accumulating on the edge of the screen protector).
This is why I didn't get a GN7 (but we know how that turned out), and why I'm not getting an S8+ and likely not the next Note as well (as I expect a curved screen on it). OEMs need to stop designing for the tech press. They need to design ergonomic, practical solutions for the consumers they're selling to. These phones are not glass houses. These "great designs" pretty much mandate protection, which completely covers it up. These is no point to it.
Samsung should offer a flat screen device, and focus less on these impractical designs and more on their software, which seems to be regressing back into awfulness these days.