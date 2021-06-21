There are a lot of great bargains among the best Prime Day Amazon device deals this year, so much so that it can be hard to sift through them all to find the best one. It can be particularly challenging when all you really want is one of the best Alexa devices like the Echo Dot (4th Gen) or Echo Buds (2nd Gen).

To make it easier for you to find the absolute best deals on Amazon Echo devices, we've rounded up what we think are not only the biggest discounts but the best values in the Echo product lineup. These include our favorite little smart speaker, an ingenious way to bring Alexa along for the ride, some of the best true wireless earbuds available, and a hidden gem among smart screened speakers.

Best Prime Day deals on Amazon Echo devices

Amazon Echo Auto | $35 off at Amazon The Echo Auto brings hands-free Alexa access to almost any vehicle through a Bluetooth connection to your smartphone's Alexa app. It allows you to ask your favorite smart voice assistant for driving directions, your next calendar appointment, or to close the smart garage door that you forgot to close. You can also ask Alexa to play music from several services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify. It's the perfect Alexa accessory for those without Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. $15 at Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) | $25 off at Amazon The Echo Dot is one of Amazon's most popular smart speakers because it looks great, sounds impressive, and can go almost anywhere in your home. Set timers, send dinner alerts, or just listen to your favorite playlist or audiobook. They're so cheap you can get several to place all-around your home. $25 at Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 (2019) | $35 off at Amazon The new Echo Show 5 is now available, but unless you care about a very minor camera upgrade, you can get essentially the same experience for much less with the first-generation Echo Show 5. It features a privacy shutter and mute switch for the camera and microphone and makes a great bedside alarm clock or desktop digital photo frame. $45 at Amazon Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | $40 off at Amazon The all-new Echo Buds are some of the best true wireless earbuds that you can buy today. They feature excellent active noise cancellation as well as a handy passthrough mode for when you need to hear the outside world around you. They sound great, have solid battery life, and even come with an optional wireless charging case. From $80 at Amazon