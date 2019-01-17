Most people are pretty well aware of the fact that PC gamers are at an advantage when it comes to detailed control. Using a mouse and keyboard certainly has its benefits. However, not everyone is aware of the fact that the PlayStation 4 actually does support keyboard and Mouse input. Here are some of the games that support keyboard and mouse that you might want to try.
Final Fantasy XIV
Like so many MMOs, there is a lot going on when you play Final Fantasy XIV. With so much happening on screen, playing an MMO with a console controller can sometimes be a bit of a pain. Fortunately, Final Fantasy XIV has native keyboard and mouse support and that might make your life a little easier.
Air Combat Simulation
War Thunder
If you are hot for military combat simulators, you are probably already familiar with War Thunder. However, you may not be aware that you can use mouse and keyboard when playing it. Just think about being able to map your zoom command to your mouse wheel. Life is already a little easier!
Fantasy MMO
Elder Scrolls Online
What do you know! It's another MMO that supports keyboard. Unfortunately, you cannot really use it in the game per say. However, if you have ever spent time trying to send a message to your guildmates with a PS4 controller, you know that a keyboard might make your life a little easier. Fortunately for you, you can use a keyboard for just that. This goes other MMOs as well, such as Neverwinter and DCU Online.
Third Person Shooter
Paragon
When controlling at a reticle for targeting is important, it's hard to deny that the most effective method of doing that is with a mouse. Paragon may have you spinning around and trying to line up the bad guys in your target. Fortunately, Paragon is happy to allow you to do so!
Keyboard and mouse support is still pretty limited on PS4. However, it does help with the games that offer it. You actually can by an adapter which will allow you to use keyboard and mouse on any PS4 game. It is important to keep in mind though that by using an adapter you run the risk of getting banned from your favorite game if you try it.
