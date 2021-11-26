We hope by this point in the week that you've been able to spend some time with friends and family and partake in the Thanksgiving feast. No doubt, you've also been surfing the interwebs for the best Black Friday deals on everything from Android phones, to Chromebooks, to smartwatches.

Since we've been up to our elbows looking for the best deals to share with you, it's given us the opportunity to grab a few of our favorite devices at a discount. Here are just a few of the gems the Android Central team has picked up so far this holiday weekend.