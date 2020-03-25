Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
When you are looking at a cash back credit card, one of the things that might sway you to one card over the other is how much cash you can earn in the card's welcome offer. While some cash back cards don't have any kind of introductory offer, others can earn you thousands in cash back.
If you're looking to snag a decent welcome bonus on a cash back card, we've put together a list of some of the best introductory offers out on the market right now. From statement credits to straight up cash back, you're sure to earn a decent chuck of change by taking advantage of one of these offers.
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: Cover the staples
Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months. New 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more, 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, and 1% Cash Back on other purchases. Over 3 million more places in the U.S. started accepting American Express® Cards in 2017 and 2018. Low intro APR: 0% for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers, currently 12.99%-23.99% Variable. $95 annual fee.
Chase Freedom® Unlimited: Unlimited power
Earn a $150 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases.. 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers (then a variable APR of 16.49 - 25.24%). 3% intro balance transfer fee when you transfer a balance during the first 60 days your account is open, with a minimum of $5. No annual fee. No minimum to redeem for cash back. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open
Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card: Your inner foodie
Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus after you spend $3000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening. Earn unlimited 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases. Plus, earn 8% cash back on tickets at Vivid Seats through May 2020. No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn. No foreign transaction fees. Capital One cardholders get access to premium experiences in dining, entertainment and more. $0 intro annual fee for the first year, $95 after that.
Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card: Pros are wise
The Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card rounds out our cards with a unique offer won't be found on the others. Not only can you earn a $150 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months, but you can also take advantage of 1.8% cash rewards on qualified digital wallet purchases, like Apple Pay® or Google Pay™, during the first 12 months from account opening. This means that a base model Mac Pro will net you around $258 in cash back on your new Mac Pro.
Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business: Spark joy
Cash in on this offer on the Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business card. Earn a one-time $500 cash bonus once you spend $4,500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. Earn unlimited 2% cash back for your business on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions. Free employee cards, which also earn unlimited 2% cash back on all purchases and $0 Fraud Liability if your card is lost or stolen. Rewards won't expire for the life of the account, and you can redeem your cash back for any amount. No foreign transaction fees and $0 annual fee for the first year; $95 after that
No matter which of these cards you choose, you're sure to get a card that gets you the experience you are looking for. Whether you are ready to jump in completely into the world of points and miles or want to just dip a toe in to get started, there's a card here for you.
