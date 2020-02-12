There are no shortage of great cases available for the Galaxy S20 and its larger variants, but the most compelling ones are offered by Samsung itself. We've rounded up all the Samsung cases available for the new Galaxy S20 models.
Galaxy S20
Premium look and feel: Leather Back Cover
Samsung's leather cases are made with genuine leather and come at a premium price. They are incredibly well made with soft microfiber lining and aluminum buttons. They also come in multiple colors, including black, blue, silver, gray, red, and brown.
Sparkle and shine: Samsung LED Back Cover
These sparkling cases feature LEDs scattered around the back, which fade in and out when you place your phone screen down on the table. It can also display notifications for incoming calls or messages, or as a countdown for snapping photos on a tripod. It's also available in black, blue, pink, white, and gray.
Comfortable to hold: Samsung Silicone Cover
This is the most basic case that Samsung offers for the Galaxy S20. It's made out of non-slip soft touch silicone and keeps the slim profile of the phone intact while protecting against minor drops and bumps. It's available in black, blue, navy, pink, white, and gray.
Extra functional protection: Samsung LED Wallet Cover
Samsung's wallet case only offers one card slot, but the true magic happens on the other side of the front flap. LEDs are used to give you the time and notifications at a glance, and you're able to set custom notifications for contacts without having to expose your phone's display. It's available in black, blue, pink, white, and gray.
Info at a glance: Samsung S-View Flip Cover
The S-View cover is one of the most unique case styles Samsung offers. The transparent window allows you to see the time, date, and battery levels at a glance while also letting you accept or reject calls and control music without opening the cover. It's available in the standard colors — black, blue, pink, white, and gray.
Just Kick(stand) it: Rugged Protective Cover
This is the case for anyone who's serious about protecting their new phone. You get outstanding protection that's been drop tested to military standards and it also includes a built-in kickstand that can be configured in both landscape or portrait orientations to enjoy your phone hands-free. Available in Black or Silver.
Great options for the S20
The smaller S20 does not come up short in terms of features or accessories. It's bound to be a popular choice for most people considering the price difference when you start looking at the larger models.
Our top recommendation for the S20 is the very stylish Leather Cover, which feels great in your hand and offers solid protection for your phone — all while looking classy and professional. Be sure to find the color that best matches your personal style.
For fans of wallet cases, Samsung's LED Wallet Cover is a great option in spite of only offering one card slot (most people can get away using Google or Samsung Pay or most daily purchases and use the card slot for their photo ID). It also looks great and displays notifications when the case is closed.
Galaxy S20 Plus
Classy covering: Samsung Leather Back Cover
The Galaxy S20+ is a stunning phone, and so is Samsung's leather case in red. These premium cases are made with genuine leather and feel great in hand. They are incredibly well made with soft microfiber lining and aluminum buttons. They're also available in black, silver, blue, and gray.
Twinkle twinkle: Samsung LED Back Cover
The twinkling LEDs on the back of this case aren't just there for decoration — they fade in and out when you place your phone screen down on the table. Drawing power from the phone's battery, the LEDs can display notifications for incoming calls, messages, and more. The case is available in black, blue, pink, white, and gray.
A sustainable case: Samsung Kvadrat Cover
If you're eco-friendly, you're in luck. The Kvadrat cover is unique to the S20+ and is made of a recycled material that also happens to be 100% compostable. Beyond the sustainability of the design and materials, it also sports a beautiful design, feels comfortable in hand, and comes in green, red, and gray.
See more at a glance: Samsung LED Wallet Cover
Wallet cases pair perfectly with larger phones like the S20+. You only get one card slot, but you'll make better use of the LEDs on the front flap, which can give you the time and notifications at a glance. You can also accept a phone call without exposing your phone's display. It's available in black, blue, pink, white, and gray.
View-S: Samsung S-View Flip Cover
Samsung's S-View Flip Cover is a wholly unique offering that gives you a glimpse of your phone's display and lets you interact and accept calls without needing to flip open the case. It's also available in black, blue, pink, white, and gray.
Better safe than sorry: Samsung Rugged Protective Cover
A big phone like the S20+ is extra prone to drop damage, which makes the Rugged Protective Cover the best option from Samsung if protection is your priority. It also includes a fantastic kickstand that works in both portrait and landscape orientations. Get it in black or silver.
Simple and sleek: Samsung Silicone Cover
Samsung's silicone case is soft to the touch and offers non-slip protection that prevents your S20+ from sliding off a table. Its also a good choice if you want a case that doesn't add unnecessary bulk, which is especially important with larger devices. Get it in black, blue, navy, pink, white, and gray.
Because bigger is better
The Galaxy S20+ might be the "goldilocks" device of the S20 line up, but it's still an expensive phone. Therefore, it's definitely a phone that you'll want to protect with a case. If you've taken advantage of Samsung's deal to get $200 credit towards accessories, you could do much worse than Samsung's line of cases.
A case that's unique to the Galaxy S20+ is the Kvadrat Cover, which is made with recycled materials. It's got a woven fabric look and feel and is a more sustainable product.
Because the S20+ is a bigger device, you might want a case that doesn't add unnecessary bulk to your phone. That's what makes the Silicone Cover a solid recommendation. It also just looks great and comes in a variety of colors.
Galaxy S20 Ultra
Ultra-functional front cover: Samsung S-View Flip Cover
The S-View case is a great way to keep tabs on your phone notifications while keeping the display protected. You get a clear view of the front, which displays the date, time, and other details. You can also control music or answer calls. You can get it in black or gray.
Keep it safe: Samsung Rugged Protective Cover
Samsung's rugged case is the best way to keep your S20 Ultra safe from damage. These cases are rigourously drop tested and designed to absorb the shock of most drops. You also get a handy kickstand with multiple angles for hands-free viewing. You can get it in black or silver.
Cut down your pocket carry: Samsung LED Wallet Cover
Given the size of the S20 Ultra, you may want to take the opportunity to ditch your wallet and use Google Pay or Samsung Pay as your primary method of making purchases. The LED Wallet Cover makes it nice and easy, with a card slot on the inside and handy LED notifications on the front cover. Unfortunately, it's only available in two colors: black and gray.
Luxurious leather: Samsung Leather Cover
This is one of the few case options for the S20 Ultra that offers the same color selection as its smaller comrades (you can get it in black, silver, blue, gray, red, or brown). It's a good thing, too, because these premium, genuine leather cases will look absolutely stunning no matter which color you choose.
It's got a soft touch: Samsung Silicone Cover
Thin cases are perfect for big phones like the S20 Ultra. Samsung's Silicone Cover is a minimalist option that offers basic protection but, more importantly, makes the phone easier to grip. Available in You can get it in black, blue, navy, pink, white, or gray.
Shines bright: Samsung LED Back Cover
The built-in matrix of LEDs on the back of this case will look especially great on the extra large canvas that is the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Not only do they twinkle when you place your phone display down, but they can deliver call and message notifications and more. You can only get it in black or gray.
Go all-in on the Ultra
The S20 Ultra is Samsung's biggest (and best?) flagship for 2020, so if you're dropping some serious coin on this phone you might as well go all-in and get a great case direct from Samsung as well.
I'd recommend choosing your favorite color for the Leather Cover, which is the most premium and classy way to protect your phone. The genuine leather looks gerat and also feels great in your hand.
Not a fan of adding extra bulk to an already extra large phone? Snag a Silicone Cover — also available in six colors — and protect your phone from scuffs and scratches.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
