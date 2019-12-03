Developers, speak out. Where is the software industry going next? The new Developer Economics survey Q4 2019 is now open to all developers around the world until January 17th. Every year, more than 40,000 developers from 165+ countries participate in the Developer Economics surveys to set new trends in software development. This is a chance for all developers to be part of something great and set the industry trends, opportunities, and challenges for 2019.

What skills do you think are necessary for today's developers? Which popular dev tools, platforms, technologies, and frameworks do you enjoy using or you have tried but disliked or want to learn more about? Answers to such questions will help us discover what's missing in the industry.

Answer a few questions about your favorite tools, languages, and frameworks, and you may win one of the awesome prizes up for grabs — including a Samsung Chromebook 3, Microsoft Surface Pro 6, JetBrains IDE, Oculus Rift S, AWS Deep Racer, Samsung HMD Odyssey, Apple AirPods, 3D Printer, plus lots of developer swag, accessories, and vouchers, or other awesome prizes handpicked for developers.

Plus, for every completed response, the survey will donate $0.10 to the Women in Βig Data - South Africa Foundation to help support the developers of tomorrow.

The results of the survey will be published in the State of the Developer Nation report 18th edition, and all participants will receive a free copy as well as access to 25+ graphs with global developer trends that also compare your skills to the global average.

The survey is open only to developers, professional, hobbyists or students, until January 17th, so don't delay! Make your voice heard.