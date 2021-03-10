Today, Google announced via Twitter that Terraria is officially releasing for Stadia next week on March 18. With no Minecraft or Roblox, Terraria is primed to immediately become one of the deepest sandbox building Stadia games alongside free-to-play creation game Crayta.

Terraria began as, more or less, a 2D pixel art version of Minecraft, but it's evolved into much more of a "game" with deep lore, tons of bosses and enemies, and a heavy focus on co-op exploration and action-adventure-meets-platformer gameplay.

Pricing details are not available yet, but since Terraria is only $10 on PC it will likely cost the same on Stadia.

The sudden launch of Terraria on Stadia is relatively surprising news given that just earlier this year, the game's developer canceled the Stadia port amid disputes with Google over getting locked out from his Google account services. Less than a month ago, however, the issue was resolved and now the game's primed for release.

In a forum post from the developer on Feb. 22, they indicated it was already sent to Google for certification review and should release as the latest build of the game (v1.4.0.5) with all current content:

As you may have noticed, we had a ton of issues to kick off the year stemming from the locking-down of Redigit's entire Google account in early January. After a month of pushing (and with the immense support of our fans), Google finally reached out and was able to provide a lot of transparency around the situation and to restore access to all of our accounts. Due to the hard work the Stadia team has put in - as well as our partners at 505 Games - we have decided that we will allow the upcoming launch Terraria on Google Stadia to proceed. The Terraria Stadia build is based on the DR Studios 1.4.0.5 (latest) build, and is currently at Google for certification review.

Terraria is one of the most successful and most popular indie games of all-time with over half a million user reviews on Steam alone averaging out to an "Overwhelmingly Positive" designation. As of a year ago, it has sold over 30 million copies across PC, consoles, and mobile devices since launching on Steam originally in 2011.