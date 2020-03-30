As we work from home in increasing numbers, Telegram has just delivered a large update to its messaging apps to make it more palatable for mass messaging scenarios.

Here's what's new in this week's update:

: Telegram has added a new folder sidebar to the desktop which will automatically sync all folders from your connected apps so you can move seamlessly from device to device like how Telegram works in General. It'll also let you add icons for maximum folder recognisability. Channel Stats : For channels with more than 1,000 members, Telegram has added details statistics about what posts drive the most engagement and channel growth in general.

: For channels with more than 1,000 members, Telegram has added details statistics about what posts drive the most engagement and channel growth in general. New animations: Telegram has added new animations when making either voice or video recordings. Topically, it now animates the following emoji: 🦠, 🤒, 😷, 🤕, 🤧, 🤢, 🤮, 🧼, 💉, 💊 and 🚑.

Telegram is already a more feature-rich and powerful app than rivals WhatsApp and Messenger, and this update only serves to widen that gap. With the bulk of users on Facebook's platforms however, some may argue that the rival has the only feature that truly matters for a messaging platform. Suffice to say, these updates are rolling out to all platforms, and you can pick up Telegram for Android from the Google Play Store.