Telegram continues to add new features aimed at improving its personalization, video recording, and other experiences. The latest update to the instant messaging app now lets you personalize the look of specific chats, send interactive emoji, and record live streams and video chats along with more improvements.

One of the significant changes in the latest update is the ability to natively record live streams and video chats. The new feature is available to group admins and allows for the sharing of recorded videos in a group for everyone's viewing. Admins have the option of recording both video and audio, or just audio. They can also change the video's orientation.

The latest improvement comes after Telegram increased the number of people who can join a live stream to 1,000 last month, along with other capabilities. Videos that have been recorded are automatically uploaded to the Saved Messages folder.

On the other hand, WhatsApp doesn't have a native ability to record video calls. If you want to save a copy of your video chat for those who missed the event, you'll need a third-party app.