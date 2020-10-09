TCL's newest tablet is perfect to throw to your kids. Available on Verizon for $199 (via 9to5Google), the Tab 8 is a rebadged version of the TCL Tab 10 Mid announced earlier in the summer.

The Tab 10 Mid comes with an 8-inch FHD display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 processor with 4GB of RAM, and a 5,500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. That's the same as on this with the exception of the RAM, which drops to 3GB. The tablet also includes an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, and 32GB of built in storage with microSD support of up to 256GB. It'll come with Android 10 on board, and there's a built-in kids mode.

The small changes here and there are likely a result of Verizon aggressively cutting what it could to reach the $199 price point while retaining the core of the Mid 10. Remember, this is a tablet aimed primarily at kids, as long as the camera, battery, and display are all fine, it's probably good enough for YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat. If you're not shelling out full price, you can also snag it from $8.33 over a 24 months plan.