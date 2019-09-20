The 6-series is TCL's most successful TV, and if you've looked at buying a TV below a $1,000 in the past few years, chances are you've stumbled across the 6-series. Combining the latest technology and display standards – such as HDR10, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision – with 4K resolution results in an excellent experience.

New for 2019 is the addition of a QLED panel, which will solidify the 6-series' position in the market as the best value for TV money. Combining QLED technology with a slim bezel results in an incredibly immersive experience, which is only magnified further when you launch a game on your console. As you do so, the TV will automatically switch the display to gaming mode, and either honor the settings you've previously configured, or use AI to fine tune the experience.

It doesn't have the mini-LED technology of the 8-series ... but the 6-series is the best bang for your buck TV in 2019. It was already this before the addition of QLED technology, and the new 6-series – which is available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes — makes a great TV even better!