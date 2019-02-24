"Through TCL's vertical integration with CSOT, we have conquered many of the challenges that come with flexible displays;and now with the announcement of DragonHinge, we're able to show the world how we'll overcome the mechanical housing challenges that must be solved in order to support these new foldable form factors.

We now have a hardware solution to build from, freeing us up to tackle the unique software experiences this new technology enables, and how it all ties in to the larger connected ecosystem as we prepare to launch our first foldable device next year."