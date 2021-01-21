We've compiled some of the best memes we've found so far for your enjoyment. Without further ado: Tall Vampire Lady.

It wouldn't be the internet without a ton of memes. People have understandably latched onto the Tall Vampire Lady (who we now know is called Lady Dimitrescu) from Resident Evil Village on PS5 . During today's Resident Evil Village showcase where we learned it was coming to PS4 as well on May 7, 2021, Tall Vampire Lady stole the show — and yes that's how we'll keep referring to her. And if you just can't wait that long, there's a Resident Evil Village demo that you can download right now.

The Tall Vampire Lady is easily the highlight of what we've seen from Resident Evil Village so far, and much of the internet agrees. From tons of memes to posts from the official RE account, no one can stop talking about her. Resident Evil Village launches on May 7, 2021 so we just have a few more months until we can experience it for ourselves.

The OG. The one that arguably started it all. People took notice of Tall Vampire Lady in the announcement of today's showcase a week ago.

GUYS, THE VAMPIRE LADY IS ACTUALLY EXTREMELY TALL!!! pic.twitter.com/VXcyVsjhBa — Suzi Hunter (@TheSphereHunter) January 14, 2021

The official Resident Evil account seeing how hot everyone was for Tall Vampire Lady. We understand.

。

ｏ

○

╭◜◝ ͡ ◜ ͡ ◜◝ ◜ ͡ ◝ ◜ ╮

( Tall Lady )

╰◟◞ ͜ ◟◞◟◞ ͜ ◟◞ ͜ ◞ ╯ — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) January 17, 2021

Shortly before the showcase, the official Twitter is at it again saying how Tall Vampire Lady has been waiting to meet us. I swooned.

You’ve been waiting for her, and she’s been waiting for you, too. The #REShowcase starts TODAY at 2:00 PM Pacific! Watch world premiere gameplay, a new trailer, and more from #REVillage LIVE as it happens:



🌿 https://t.co/e4wOPFi45Z pic.twitter.com/WMXzju8aSE — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) January 21, 2021

With how tall she is, she'd make a great player in the WNBA. I would draft her.

All this chatter about the Tall Lady from Resident Evil 8 and nobody’s asking the important questions. Namely, can she dunk?#ResidentEvilVillage #ResidentEvil8 #talllady #vampirelady pic.twitter.com/M0Nl087l1a — Seth Banner (@SethKlokk) January 19, 2021

Literally every single person after the Resident Evil Village showcase today. Don't deny it. And we can't blamer you.

The mood after RE8 showcase. pic.twitter.com/6sZM9wCxvz — YongYea (@YongYea) January 21, 2021

Again, probably a common fantasy. I mean same.

There's also a scene in Resident Evil Village where that tall lady walks all over me in stilettos. It's really uncomfortable for the protagonist, and you, the player, as it makes no sense in among the other proceedings — Lucy O'Brien (@Luceobrien) January 21, 2021

If you don't want her to step on you then you're lying to yourself and whatever god you believe in.

step on me pic.twitter.com/5ZaFEzNrjG — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) January 21, 2021

It's ok because we're all thirsty. Just parched after that showcase.

When I see the tall lady from resident evil 8 pic.twitter.com/PTLhNkQfKF — Kenny McWild❼ (@unrooolie) January 21, 2021

Tall Vampire Lady ft. W I D E Chris Redfield, need we say more?

TALL vampire lady ft. W I D E Chris pic.twitter.com/iGcKDUCMD0 — Kaban 🍬 (@KabanBang) January 17, 2021

This is in fact the correct way to talk to short people. Can confirm.

How to talk to short people: By The Tall Lady #REBHFun #ResidentEvilVillage pic.twitter.com/C89SJMdmzY — Tipanot - Commission Full (On Break) (@Tipspanot) January 17, 2021

Not Tall Vampire Lady, but a shoutout to this guy.

friendship with tall lady is over, duke is my new giant crush pic.twitter.com/NQ052jHuO8 — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) January 21, 2021

Any good ones you've seen that we're missing? Have any personal favorites? Let us know in the comments. There's sure to be a lot more in the coming months, and I personally can't wait to see all of them. The internet is terrible 99% of the time, but I sure love that good 1%.