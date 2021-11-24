Available in white, this can be used to take your temperature using an infrared sensor, so doesn't require contact with any bodily fluids like earwax or saliva. That means it's great not only as a personal health tool but as a device for a whole family, or even a workplace.

Black Friday is nearly upon us, but the deals are already rolling in thick and fast, like this deal on a Withings Smart Thermometer that works on both iOS and Android now just $64 instead of $99 at Best Buy.

The Withings Smart Temporal Thermometer can take 4,000 measurements to find the hottest point in an area thanks to its 16 infrared sensors. This means it can be used to take temperatures from anyone in a sanitary fashion. There's also an app for both iOS and Android that lets you input and track temperature using either Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity. The app includes sections for adding notes about symptoms, medication, or even photos if you're tracking a particular illness or disease, with support for up to eight users such as a larger family. However, it can also be used as a standalone without any smartphone connected.

It's very small at less than five inches long and has a protective cap to stop it from getting damaged while you travel. It includes two AAA batteries, and is available now at the great price of $64, down from $99, a fantastic saving of 35 bucks. It's available in some Best Buy stores for collection, or you can choose to have it delivered, with lead times just a few days, meaning it should arrive early next week.