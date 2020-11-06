Codemasters is one of the oldest U.K. game developers and publishers, first founded in 1986. Now, it appears that publisher Take-Two Interactive is looking to acquire Codemasters for $973 million. The press release notes that Take-Two Interactive would be paying roughly $1.58 per share in cash, with an additional rough $4.82 per share in Take-Two stock.

Take-Two has until December 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET to finalize the offer and terms. Take-Two's latest financials indicate the company is expecting to make $3 billion by the end of the year. Earlier in 2020, Take-Two confirmed that it had acquired Scottish developer Ruffian Games, which has been renamed Rockstar Dundee and integrated into Rockstar Games.

With the Rockstar Games, Private Division and 2K Games divisions under Take-Two, the publisher is clearly looking to step into the world of racing titles with the possible acquisition of Codemasters. Codemasters has hundreds of staff and has worked on major racing franchises like Dirt and F1, with the upcoming Dirt 5 a launch title for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5.