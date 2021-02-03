One of Amazon's daily deals includes the DJI Osmo Pocket, a handheld gimbal, on sale for $199. That price is an all-new low on a device we've seen drop a couple times in the past. It just has never dropped this low. The Osmo Pocket normally sells for around $300 or more with prices above $365 at some points. This price is even $50 better than some other retailers featuring it on sale right now like B&H.

The Osmo Pocket is a small, lightweight, portable camera you can hold in your hand. You use it to get amazingly stable shots, which means crystal clear image quality when taking photos or video that looks like it was professionally shot. The camera has a 3-inch sensor, an 80-degree field of view, and a f/2.0 aperture. You can shoot in 4K video at 60fps and get 12MP photos. While you might be able to find a better camera, you definitely won't find one better in this form factor.

You can actually connect the Osmo Pocket to your phone, too. Use the DJI Mimo App to customzie and control it. The app works on both iOS and Android systems and is compatible with a lot of phones. Connect the device to your phone so you can use it for vlogging or streaming and send your videos directly to YouTube, TikTok, and other social media networks.

The device records everything to a microSD card. You should get the Samsung Evo Select and maybe grab a few of them because it's one of the cards we have recommended for the Osmo Pocket. And it's a super affordable card for the amount of storage you can get.

The Osmo Pocket has plenty of accessories, too. You can get screen protectors, filters, and all kinds of things.