Alongside Apple's announcement of the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, T-Mobile has revealed in a tweet by president of technology, Neville Ray, that a new 5G UC icon will indicate when customers are connected to T-Mobile's Ultra Capacity 5G service. This differentiates the slower Extended Range coverage from the faster Ultra Capacity 5G coverage that mainly uses mid-band spectrum acquired from Sprint.

#iPhone13 and #iPhone13Pro will let @TMobile customers know when they are in an area with⚡️💪 fast speeds with Ultra Capacity 5G!



Just keep an eye out for the below icon. 📱 users will see it more and more as we continue to rapidly roll out this 🔥🔥spectrum combo. pic.twitter.com/EirfCk8pjl — Neville (@NevilleRay) September 14, 2021

The T-Mobile Help account also confirmed that this icon will also be available on the iPhone 12 series. Beyond that, T-Mobile says it's working with device partners to bring this icon to as many devices as possible so there's a good chance Android users will soon get the same level of information.

T-Mobile's 5G network uses a few different chunks of spectrum for coverage. Starting at 600MHz, T-Mobile's low-band n71 spectrum is great for coverage with 305 million people already covered but doesn't offer significant speed improvement over LTE much of the time.

Band n41 at 2.5GHz can deliver much greater speed and now covers more than 165 million people. Band n41 as well as upcoming C-band coverage and mmWave spectrum make up what T-Mobile calls Ultra Capacity 5G. T-Mobile 5G phones are already capable of using Ultra Capacity 5G including many of the best Android phones such as the Galaxy S21 series and 5G Pixels.