T-Mobile's coverage has significantly improved over the years, and today this carrier offers some of the best cell phone plans out there. There's no better time to join un-carrier, especially if you're a heavy data user and want to start taking advantage of 5G. In fact, T-Mobile is the nation's leader in 5G coverage and has some of the most ambitious plans to continue building out its 5G spectrum throughout the country with increased speed and capacity. If you just purchased a new 5G phone like the iPhone 13 or you're considering making the switch to T-Mobile, adding T-Mobile phone insurance is a great way to protect your shiny new device should anything go wrong. Though most of us overlook phone protection plans, here's what you need to know to make the right decision for you. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

What is T-Mobile phone insurance?

We've all owned a device that one day just stopped working, or got stolen out of our hands while vacationing in Europe. If that doesn't sound familiar, then you can consider yourself lucky. Accidents happen more often than we think, which is where a great phone insurance plan comes in. If you're new to T-Mobile and recently purchased a new device, you have the option of protecting your investment with one of its phone insurance plans: Device Protection or Protection 360. Both Device Protection and Protection 360 protect your new phone should it break due to hardware or mechanical issues, encounter accidental damage, or get lost or stolen. A phone insurance plan is useful because it protects your device even after the manufacturer's warranty expires, which could save you a lot of money in the end. Who can enroll for T-Mobile phone insurance?

To take advantage of T-Mobile phone insurance you need to be a postpaid T-Mobile customer and enroll no later than 30 days after purchasing a qualified T-Mobile device. If you bought your device on your own (for instance, directly through the manufacturer) or want to enroll after that 30-day mark, you'll need to bring your device into a T-Mobile store to be inspected. Though it's still possible to enroll, it's easier to make up your mind as soon as you purchase the device. How much does T-Mobile phone insurance cost? T-Mobile phone insurance, particularly Protection 360, can cost anything ranging from $7 per month plus tax up to $18 per month plus tax depending on the device you own. The more expensive the device, the more you can expect to pay in phone insurance. If you're paying $18 a month, that'll allot to at least $216 a year on phone insurance. What are the benefits of T-Mobile phone insurance?