What you need to know
- SwiftKey recently hit 500 million installs on the Google Play Store.
- SwiftKey is one of many Microsoft apps to have over 500 million installs through the Google Play Store.
- Microsoft purchased SwiftKey in 2016.
Microsoft's SwiftKey recently passed 500 million installations through the Google Play Store (via MSPU). It joins a growing club of Microsoft applications to reach this milestone, including Excel and PowerPoint. Microsoft's OneDrive and Word have over 1 billion installations.
Microsoft purchased SwiftKey in 2016. The app is one of the most popular third-party keyboards for Android and maintains a 4.4/5 rating on the Google Play Store with well over three million reviews. It allows you to type by tapping or swiping and learns your writing habits to create more accurate predictions.
Microsoft's focus on Android and iOS is proving to be the right call
Microsoft's array of apps on Android continues to hit major milestones. Microsoft Excel has 500 million+ installs, as does Microsoft PowerPoint. Microsoft Edge, Your Phone, and Microsoft Launcher have over 10 million installs each.
SwiftKey
SwiftKey provides a variety of input methods for your Android device's keyboard. You can swipe to type, dictate text, and share emojis and GIFs through SwiftKey.
