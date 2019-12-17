Microsoft's SwiftKey recently passed 500 million installations through the Google Play Store (via MSPU). It joins a growing club of Microsoft applications to reach this milestone, including Excel and PowerPoint. Microsoft's OneDrive and Word have over 1 billion installations.

Microsoft purchased SwiftKey in 2016. The app is one of the most popular third-party keyboards for Android and maintains a 4.4/5 rating on the Google Play Store with well over three million reviews. It allows you to type by tapping or swiping and learns your writing habits to create more accurate predictions.

Microsoft's focus on Android and iOS is proving to be the right call

Microsoft's array of apps on Android continues to hit major milestones. Microsoft Excel has 500 million+ installs, as does Microsoft PowerPoint. Microsoft Edge, Your Phone, and Microsoft Launcher have over 10 million installs each.