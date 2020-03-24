We're in unchartered waters with the novel coronavirus crisis. Many workers that can work from home are now doing so with many parts of the world being put on full lockdown, limiting all travel and social activities. For small businesses, it's a trying time with a newly-distributed workforce and a questionable economic outlook.

VPN provider Surfshark is aiming to help out small businesses and relieve some of the stress by offering six months of VPN access for free to eligible companies.

If your company has 10 or fewer employees and is located in a country enforcing some kind of lockdown due to COVID-19, you could be eligible for this promotion. There's a simple form to fill out at the Surfshark site to apply for the free six-month license if you think it applies to you.

You might want your employees to use a VPN to avoid potential security issues that arise from working at home. Surshark encrypts all data which makes any home network more secure and also has features that help block malware and phishing attempts.

We regard Surfshark as one of the best VPN services out there. It allows you to use an unlimited number of devices at the same time, which means no disconnecting one to connect another. There are over 1,000 servers spread throughout 60 different locations, giving you plenty of variety for securing your connection.

Being based in the British Virgin Islands, the company has no requirement to log any user data (which is a good thing for a VPN service) and it has all the basic VPN requirements in place, including AES-256 encryption, a kill switch, DNS leak protection, and an extra security measure in place via its Double Hop capabilities.

If you're looking for a VPN for personal use, you can still score a sweet deal on Surfshark with 84% off its 3-year plan. Alternatively, take a look at our list of the best VPN deals.

