VPN company Surfshark has added support for the popular Wireguard protocol across its mobile and computer apps.
On Tuesday (October 20th), the budget-friendly VPN announced that the protocol is now available for users of its Android, iOS, Windows and Mac applications.
Writing in a media release, the company said the open source protocol would "significantly improve VPN speeds" and pointed out that it is "faster than the widespread OpenVPN and IKEv2/IPSec protocols"
Surfshark went on to explain that it'll be offering the protocol with a double network address translation (NAT) system to improve the privacy of its users.
"As per popular request, we've rolled out WireGuard for all our users. It stands out in the overly engineered landscape of VPN protocols by offering faster speeds and lower ping times," said Gabrielle Racai, Communications manager at Surfshark.
"The protocol is also easier to audit code-wise, which amounts to its security. WireGuard is furtherly improving the overall performance of Surfshark VPN."
What sets this protocol apart from much of the competition is the fact that it doesn't rely on as much code and has impressive cryptographic capabilities.
According to Surfshark, many other protocols are made up of around 400,000 lines of code. Yet when compared to OpenVPN and IPsec, Wireguard is comprised of just 1% of their total code.
Surfshark said this not only makes security audits "significantly more efficient", but means the protocol is "less susceptible to security vulnerabilities, as it's easier to manage and configure."
"WireGuard encrypts users' data using thoroughly tested, modern ChaCha20, Curve25519, BLAKE2s, SipHash24, HKDF cryptography,'' continued Surfshark. "The VPN protocol provides rotating keys for perfect forward secrecy. The quote-on-quote connectionless protocol minimizes packet loss during handshakes while providing users with smooth performance."
Surfshark currently allows users to choose between several different secure protocols, including IKEv2/IPsec, OpenVPN UDP and Shadowsocks. If you're a Surfshark user and want to enable Wireguard, just update your app and you'll be able to select the protocol in the settings.
2. Surfshark VPN: The best cheap VPN out there
With plans starting out at about 8 cents per day, it's really hard to skip over Surfshark because it's a paid service. It offers a ton of great features that you'd expect from a VPN provider, and is super simple to use.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:
1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).
2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google antitrust FAQ: What the U.S. government's lawsuit means for you
It actually happened. The U.S. government has issued an antitrust lawsuit against Google, making it one of the largest antitrust cases the country has ever seen. Here's what you need to know about it.
These are the best games for your Android phone
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
Are you concerned about Pixel 5 manufacturing issues?
After launching in a few countries outside of the U.S., we're seeing reports that the Pixel 5 has some manufacturing concerns with its design. Are you worried about this?
These are the best rugged Android phones
Living the rough and tumble life? Get yourself a smartphone that can handle everything you throw at it — or throw your phone at.