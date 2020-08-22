What you need to know
- Rocksteady Games is best know for developing the Batman: Arkham games.
- The studio's new project is called Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
- A teaser trailer was unveiled at DC Fandome 2020.
Rocksteady Games' last title, Batman: Arkham Knight, released in 2015. After years of speculation, the team's next project was finally revealed to be Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. At DC Fandome 2020, a trailer for the game was finally unveiled. You can take a look at the teaser trailer below.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League can be played solo or in up to four-player co-op. King Shark, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and Harley Quinn are all playable characters. It's set in the Arkham universe, though it isn't a direct sequel to Arkham Knight per se.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is releasing on Xbox Series X, PC and PS5. The current release window is sometime in 2022, so we're in for a bit of a wait.
