XGIMI’s new home projectors come with Google TV and Netflix built right in

What you need to know

The XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro runs Google TV, comes with built-in Netflix, weighs just 1.1kg, and retails for $449.

Meanwhile, the Elfin Flip is more budget-friendly at $399, compared to the original Elfin’s $649, and offers 600 ISO lumens brightness, 1080p resolution, and 113% Rec.709 color coverage.

The Aura 2 ultra-short throw projector features Dual Light 2.0 tech with 2,300 ISO lumens, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision, and 99% DCI-P3 color coverage.

XGIMI also introduced two Horizon S Series models, including the Horizon S Pro with Dual Light 2.0, Dolby Vision, 1,700 ISO lumens, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

Additionally, the Horizon S Max boosts brightness to 3,000 ISO lumens and adds Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced certifications.

XGIMI has introduced its newest line of home and portable projectors at IFA 2024, aimed at the US market.

MoGo 3 Pro

The XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro is a great step up from the MoGo 2 Pro. It now runs on Google TV, so you no longer need a separate dongle. Plus, it has Netflix built right in for a smoother streaming experience.

Weighing in at just 1.1kg, the MoGo 3 Pro is practically begging to be taken on the go. Just hook it up to a power bank, and you'll have endless hours of "cinematic visuals and sound," according to XGIMI's press release.

The MoGo 3 Pro comes with a rotating base and DLP tech that delivers 1080p resolution, a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut for eye-popping visuals, and 450 ISO Lumens of brightness.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: XGIMI) (Image credit: XGIMI)

This portable projector has a protected lens and can project images up to 120 inches. The integrated hidden bracket lets you tilt the projector 130 degrees for the perfect viewing angle.

It also uses XGIMI's ISA 2.0 image correction technology to automatically fix keystone distortion, avoid obstacles, focus the image, and align the picture for perfect viewing.

The MoGo 3 Pro features two integrated 5W Harman Kardon speakers for powerful sound. You can also use it as a Bluetooth speaker and enjoy the Ambient Light Mode, which lights up to the rhythm of your music.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The MoGo 3 Pro costs $449, but if you grab it with the Powerbase stand (usually $129) as a bundle, you’ll only pay $499. You can also grab the Optical Filter attachment for $49 and the Carrying Case for $69.

Elfin Flip

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: XGIMI) (Image credit: XGIMI)

A more budget-friendly alternative to the Elfin compact projector, the Elfin Flip features a brightness of 600 ISO lumens and runs on the Android TV operating system.

The Flip's specs aren't quite as high-end as the MoGo 3 Pro, but it's still great for movie nights. It tops out at 400 ISO lumens of brightness, offers 1080p resolution, and covers 113% of the Rec.709 color space. It’s got HDR10, a 27ms low-latency game mode, plus auto keystone correction, auto focus, and automatic screen alignment.

The integrated stand lets you tilt the Elfin Flip projector up to 150 degrees, so you can angle it however you need. However, it runs on WebOS, which is a surprise twist.

At $399, the Elfin Flip is a steal compared to the original Elfin at $649. It's perfect for movie buffs who want a projector they can toss in a bag.

Aura 2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: XGIMI) (Image credit: XGIMI)

The Aura 2 is XGIMI’s newest ultra-short throw projector. If space is at a premium, this model has you covered, requiring only a few inches from your wall or screen thanks to its ultra-short 0.177:1 throw ratio.

The Aura 2 crams theater-level sound and visuals into a compact short-throw design. With its Dual Light 2.0 tech, it’s ridiculously bright and color-accurate—2,300 ISO lumens, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision, and 99% DCI-P3 color coverage. So, if you’re into crystal-clear colors and booming sound, this projector has you covered with four 15W Harman/Kardon speakers.

Amazingly, it also comes with a $100 price cut compared to its predecessor, now going for a surprisingly reasonable $2,699.

Horizon S series

XGIMI has also unveiled two Horizon S Series projectors, namely the $1,299 S Pro and the $1,899 S Max.

The Horizon S Pro is a premium projector with Dual Light 2.0 technology, blending tri-color laser and LED for super bright images. It’s Dolby Vision-ready and comes with a flexible stand that swivels 360º horizontally and 135º vertically.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: XGIMI) (Image credit: XGIMI)

With 1,700 ISO lumens and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, it’s designed to wow. Harman/Kardon speakers with 2×12 output, DTS, and Dolby Audio, plus ISA 5.0 tech for real-time adjustments and an electric sliding cover, make it a real standout.

Furthermore, the Horizon S Max takes the Dual Light 2.0 tech and cranks it up a notch with Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced certifications—something no projector has done before. It’s 30% brighter than the previous model, boasting 3,000 ISO lumens and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

Neither of these models gets the Google TV upgrade, though; they’re sticking with the Android TV OS from the Horizon Ultra.