Samsung's Freestyle Gen 2 projector adds gaming, but still lacks 4K

What you need to know

Samsung announced The Freestyle Gen 2 with Gaming Hub on Thursday, a portable projector with up to 100 inches of viewing space.

It ships with built-in Samsung Gaming Hub and works with Bluetooth controllers for Xbox Cloud Gaming or Amazon Luna.

It has a 1080p resolution with HDR, 100,000:1 contrast, 60Hz refresh rate, 360º 5W speaker, and 230 ANSI Lumen.

It's available for pre-order now for $800 and ships on September 7.

Samsung is making a second foray into the portable projector game with the Freestyle Gen 2 with Gaming Hub. The Generation 2 aspect of the name is particularly apt, as this new projector makes a few key upgrades but is largely similar to the 2022 Freestyle that preceded it.

First, we can discuss what's new and intriguing: the addition of Samsung Gaming Hub and "increased memory" (though we don't know how much RAM it offers). The Freestyle Gen 2 will let you play cloud games indoors or outdoors on a 30- to 100-inch space, meaning you can stream Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games in your backyard or any TV-less room in your house using a Bluetooth controller.

You'll also be able to stream your favorite apps or free Samsung TV channels or use SmartThings to mirror content from your phone.

The other new addition is a new SolarCell remote that recharges the battery via natural sunlight, saving you from having to dig out some AAA batteries every few months.

Otherwise, most of the Freestyle's specs appear largely unchanged. You still have a 5W, 360-degree speaker, 1,920 x 1,080 resolution with a 100,000:1 contrast ratio, and a separate battery pack you'll have to buy if you don't want it plugged in at all times.

The Freestyle Gen 2 brightness, 230 ANSI Lumen, converts to 550 LED lumens — 50 lumens more than the Gen 1 projector. While more brightness is obviously welcome, other portable projectors we've tested offer 4K resolution, thousands of lumens, and much stronger speakers. Of course, these models also cost in the $2,000 range.

Samsung's projector specs are more on the budget side, though the $800 price tag is still higher than many comparable projectors like the XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro. You're paying just as much for Samsung's software expertise and partnerships with gaming brands as anything else.

If you're ready for your next viewing or gaming party, you can pre-order The Freestyle Gen 2 for $800. It will arrive on September 7.