You can now stream PS5 games on your Chromecast with Google TV

What you need to know

Sony announced that PS Remote Play is now available on Android TV devices.

The compatibility means that users can stream their PS5 games on Chromecast with Google TV.

The PS app update also introduced new accessibility features, multiplayer customizations and support for high-capacity SSDs.

If you’re an avid PlayStation user, you can rejoice with a new way to stream your games via PS Remote Play . A new update for PS5 will allow you to cast your PS5 games directly to Chromecast on Google TV, as well as other devices.

PlayStation announced a new software update this week that has arrived on PS5 consoles globally. The update includes a slew of features, including greater accessibility, audio options, and multiplayer session customizations. Most promising, however, is an integration between PS Remote Play and Google TV, which lends official support for casting a PS5 game.

The upgrade means that PS Remote Play (available on the Play Store) will be compatible with Android TV devices, allowing you to stream your PS5 games on Google TV. Specifically, though, the company notes that it works on the Chromecast with Google TV (4K model) and Sony’s BRAVIA XR A95L television model.

However, because — as Sony explains — the compatibility update applies to devices using Android TV OS 12 or newer, it’s likely that other streaming devices will be compatible. Further, the company suggests that other Android devices will be supported in the near future.

With the update, you'll be able to connect your DuelSense controller to your Chromecast with Google TV to play your favorite PS5 games.

Sony also notes that voice command options are available now on the PS app for gamers in the U.S. and the U.K., as well as the ability to react to messages with emojis and preview a fellow gamer’s Share Screen before joining a group on the app, just like you can on the console.

Elsewhere on the app, a few other updates that were initially available on PS5 beta are now available globally. These features include the ability to use a second controller for assistance or haptic feedback, which are both found in accessibility settings. Other recently arrived functions out of beta include support for devices that use Dolby Amos, as well as the ability to easily search for specific games, new party features for multi-playing, and support for high-capacity SSDs.

While the newfound compatibility between the PS Remote Play app and Android TV may not be cloud gaming, it sure extends your ability to stream your games to other TVs in your household.